OYO Expands Luxury Footprint With SUNDAY Brand in Global Markets
OYO strengthens its luxury portfolio by launching the SUNDAY brand, targeting global markets with premium experiences and exceptional hospitality. Explore OYO's latest venture into the luxury travel segment.
OYO Hotels has extended its premium offerings by introducing its luxury brand, SUNDAY, to international destinations. With openings in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, the company has strengthened its position in the global hospitality industry.
The launch of the SUNDAY Lansbury Heritage in London marks the brand’s entry into the UK. Situated in Canary Wharf, this 35-room hotel occupies a Grade II listed building with a history dating back to 1628. Originally the site of the East India Company’s chapel and almshouses, the property has been restored to retain its historical charm while offering modern amenities. Highlighting the significance of this move, Puneet Yadav, who leads OYO’s UK business, stated that the company is focusing on the growing demand for premium and experiential accommodations.
In Dubai, the SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel has begun operations, representing the brand’s entry into the UAE market.
SUNDAY, introduced in India in May 2023 through a joint venture between OYO’s parent company and SoftBank, has quickly gained traction. With three operational properties in India, the brand plans to grow its portfolio to 25 locations by March 2025. This aggressive expansion strategy aims to cater to the rising demand for high-end stays.