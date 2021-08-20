Paisabazaar closes Rs 9.35 crore home loan to Hyderabadi

Hyderabad: Paisabazaar, digital consumer credit marketplace, said that it closed its highest online home loan case of Rs 9.35 crore. The amount was disbursed by a leading private bank to a Hyderabad resident, the digital platform said.



"Paisabazaar enabled me to compare multiple offers and choose the best. Despite the large amount, I had a great and hassle-free experience," the Hyderabad entrepreneur who availed the loan was quoted as saying by Paisabazaar.

Paisabazaar said that over the years, it has witnessed a growing affinity, across consumer segments, towards using digital mediums to find the right home loan offer. The platform receives 10,000 enquiries in a month for home loans above Rs 50 lakh and has closed high-ticket loans in the past as well.

Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com, said: "The high-ticket disbursals are a testimony to both the evolving consumer behavior and the trust we have gained as the market leader." The digital platform has over 20 active partnerships for home loans across the lending ecosystem, which includes India's largest banks, NBCFs and HFCs, it added.

Ratan Chaudhary, Business Head, Home Loans, Paisabazaar.com, said: "Comparing and choosing the right home loan offer is crucial as it can make a big difference to the overall cost of the loan for consumers. Our aim has always been to offer consumers the widest choice through deep partnerships, convenient and transparent processes along with expert advice and assistance."