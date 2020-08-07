Pandemic woes subdue stock markets

Mumbai: Rising Covid-19 cases, along with the uncertainty surrounding global growth, subdued the Indian equity market on Friday. Consequently, both the main indices ended on a flat note.

However, broader market indices like the BSE Mid Cap and Small Cap gained more, thereby outperforming both the Sensex and the Nifty.

Index-wise, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 11,214.05, down by 13.90 points, or 0.12 per cent, from its previous close. The Sensex closed at 38,040.57, higher by 15.12 points or 0.04 per cent from the previous close of 38,025.45.

