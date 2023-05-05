Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 1% in April

Passenger vehicle retail sales in India declined by 1 per cent last month as buyers preponed purchases to March in order to avoid enhanced prices on account of stricter emission norms kicking in from April 1, automobile dealers' body FADA said on Thursday.



The passenger vehicle retail sales declined to 2,82,674 units last month as compared with 2,86,539 units in April 2022. "The passenger vehicle segment, which achieved record sales in FY23, slowed down in April... This was primarily due to last year's high base and the OBD 2A norms, which led to vehicle price increases and advanced purchases in March," Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Manish Raj Singhania said in a statement.

Two-wheeler registrations declined by 7 per cent to 12,29,911 units in April as against 13,26,773 units in the year-ago period. The drop in sales can be attributed to limited supplies due to the OBD 2A shift, untimely rains and pre-buying in March, Singhania said.