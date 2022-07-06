Passenger vehicle retail sales up 40% in June

Hyderabad: Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in India rose 40 per cent in June indicating an improvement in semiconductor supplies even as demand, especially for SUVs, remained robust, auto dealer' body FADA said on Tuesday.



According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV registrations rose to 2,60,683 units last month, as compared to 1,85,998 units in June 2021, registering an increase of 40 per cent.

"The PV segment continued to see robust growth. An increase in dispatches clearly shows that semiconductor availability is now getting easier," FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement. Due to chip shortage, however, waiting periods, especially in compact SUV and SUV segments, continue to remain high, he added. Despite long waiting periods, new vehicle launches are witnessing robust bookings thus reflecting a healthy demand pipeline, Gulati said. Two-wheeler retail sales last month rose 20 per cent to 11,19,096 units, as compared to 9,30,825 units in the year-ago period, FADA data showed.