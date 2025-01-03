Payinstacard opens new office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Payinstacard, a leading fintech company, has officially inaugurated its new, state-of-the-art office here, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory.

The move to set up the new office underscores the company’s rapid expansion plan and reinforces its dedication to delivering cutting-edge payment solutions to its ever-growing user base. In just six months, the company has surpassed impressive milestones, including reaching over 1,00,000 users and processing a gross transaction volume exceeding Rs1 billion.

The company’s customer-centric approach, which prioritises low convenience fees and ease of use, has quickly made it a preferred choice for digital payments in diverse sectors such as utilities, rent, and education. To further enhance its accessibility, the company recently launched its services on the Google Play Store and Apple’s iOS Store, extending its reach to mobile users. Saikrishna, Founder CEO of Payinstacard, said, “We are incredibly proud of the rapid growth and achievements of the company. Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has enabled us to deliver exceptional payment solutions and experiences.”