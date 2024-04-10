Paytm Payments Bank CEO quits

New Delhi: Beleaguered Paytm Payments Bank's managing director and CEO Surinder Chawla has resigned from the company, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday. Chawla's resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from banking regulator RBI.

"Surinder Chawla, Managing Director and CEO of PPBL, has tendered his resignation on April 8, 2024, on account of personal reasons and to explore better career prospects.