Paytm travel carnival offers deals on domestic flights, discounts on train, bus bookings

New Delhi: Financial services company Paytm on Friday launched 'Paytm Travel Carnival', offering exclusive summer deals and discounts on travel bookings, including flights, trains, and buses.

The special sale will be live between May 17 and May 21.

On booking domestic flights via Paytm, users can use the "SUMMERSALE" promo code to unlock a double advantage: zero convenience fees and a 10 per cent discount up to Rs 750.

For international flights, one can get an 8 per cent discount up to Rs 2000 using the promo code "INTLSALE."

In addition, all flight bookings include free cancellation and a best-price guarantee, ensuring the lowest price for both one-way and round-trip tickets.

"As the summer season ignites the desire to travel, we are pleased to announce the launch of the Summer Travel Sale, offering unbeatable discounts and deals on flights, trains, and buses. With these offers, we aim to empower our customers to explore new destinations and enjoy their summer vacations without the burden of high travel costs," said a Paytm spokesperson.

Paytm, owned by One97 Communications Limited (OCL), also offers a discount of up to Rs 500 off on bus tickets using the promo code "CRAZYSALE," with an additional 20 per cent discount available on select operators.

Bus tickets booked through Paytm also come with features such as live bus tracking, free cancellation, and the best price guarantee. To ensure the safety and comfort of female travellers, distinctive features like bus ratings, most booked by females, and female favourites are provided to help make informed choices based on trustworthy information.

For train travellers, Paytm eliminates all charges on train ticket bookings made via UPI. This service includes features such as live train status updates, easy Tatkal booking, PNR check, guaranteed seats, and free cancellation, ensuring a seamless travel planning experience.

"We believe this flexibility will significantly enhance our customers' travel experience, providing them with peace of mind and hassle-free trip planning," the spokesperson said.