- BHEL signs MoU with EDF France for collaboration on Jaitapur NPP
- HSBC facing a 'hit' of over £6.3 bn as a result of unsecured commercial property loans into China: Report
- ECI non-committal over Mizoram NGO body’s demand to move counting date from Sunday
- AWS launches palm-scanning authentication service for companies
- Three held for assaulting students of DAV school in Patna
- Deal for anti-missile/anti-aircraft point defence weapon system for Indian Navy signed
- Climate change to spur bat expansion, rabies virus spillover in US: Study
- OnePlus leading Android smartphone brand during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
- Six children sustain injuries in bomb explosion in Begusarai
- PCBL to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3800 crore
The Board of Directors of PCBL Limited has approved the acquisition of 2,12,172 shares of Aquapharm Chemicals Private Limited (ACPL), for an aggregate consideration of Rs 3,800 crores representing 100 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of ACPL.
The company has executed a share purchase agreement dated November 28 (SPA) with ACPL, Vimal V. Mangwani, Dharmesh Mangwani, Nitin Raojibhai Desai and other shareholders of ACPL, for undertaking the Proposed Transaction, subject to inter alia obtaining all necessary approvals and fulfillment of other customary conditions, as per the terms and conditions specified in the SPA.
The company has executed a share purchase agreement dated November 28 (SPA) with ACPL, Vimal V. Mangwani, Dharmesh Mangwani, Nitin Raojibhai Desai and other shareholders of ACPL, for undertaking the Proposed Transaction, subject to inter alia obtaining all necessary approvals and fulfillment of other customary conditions, as per the terms and conditions specified in the SPA.
The proposed transaction shall be financed through a mix of internal accruals and external fund raise by the company and/or its affiliates/associates.
This acquisition of ACPL marks Company’s foray into global specialty segments of Water treatment Chemicals and Oil & Gas Chemicals and it is the first milestone in achieving the vision of creating a multi-platform global specialty chemical business portfolio.
Aquapharm Chemicals Private Limited had a consolidated turnover for the year ended 31 March 2023 at Rs 2,008.8 crores.
Aquapharm Chemicals Private Limited is a private company engaged in the business of manufacturing specialty offering water treatment solutions to marquee global customers across diverse end-markets.