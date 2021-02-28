Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 28 February 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 28 February 2021: Petrol prices have hiked in major cities on Sunday while diesel prices across the major cities have remained stable. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at anytime as per the petroleum companies.

However, going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 91.17 with a hike of 14 paise and diesel price at Rs. 81.32. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 94.79 with a 25 paise hike and diesel at Rs. 88.68.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 93.11 with a hike of 21 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 86.31. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 97.57 with a hike of 23 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 88.44 without changes.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 94.79 Rs. 88.68 Delhi Rs. 91.17 Rs. 81.32 Chennai Rs. 93.11 Rs. 86.31 Mumbai Rs. 97.57 Rs. 88.44



