Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai surges on 13 January 2021
Petrol and Diesel prices today 13 January 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have been stable on Wednesday. The state-run oil companies have increased the prices today following the crude oil rates. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subjected to change at any time as per the petroleum companies.
Going by the prices on Wednesday, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 84.45 with a hike of 25 paise and diesel price at Rs. 74.63 with a hike of Rs. 25 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 87.85 with 26 paise hike and diesel at Rs. 81.45 with a hike of 28 paise.
In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 87.18 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 79.95 with a hike od 18 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 91.07 with a hike of 24 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 81.34 with a hike of 34 paise.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 87.85
|Rs. 81.45
|Delhi
|Rs. 84.45
|Rs. 74.63
|Chennai
|Rs. 87.18
|Rs. 79.95
|Mumbai
|Rs. 91.07
|Rs. 81.34