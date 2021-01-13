Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai surges on 13 January 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 13 January 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have been stable on Wednesday. The state-run oil companies have increased the prices today following the crude oil rates. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subjected to change at any time as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices on Wednesday, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 84.45 with a hike of 25 paise and diesel price at Rs. 74.63 with a hike of Rs. 25 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 87.85 with 26 paise hike and diesel at Rs. 81.45 with a hike of 28 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 87.18 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 79.95 with a hike od 18 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 91.07 with a hike of 24 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 81.34 with a hike of 34 paise.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 87.85 Rs. 81.45 Delhi Rs. 84.45 Rs. 74.63 Chennai Rs. 87.18 Rs. 79.95 Mumbai Rs. 91.07 Rs. 81.34



