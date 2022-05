Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai - 23 May 2022

Petrol and diesel prices today, 23 May 2022: The Petrol and diesel prices today have slashed with centre announced the cut on taxes. However, the petrol and diesel prices remained stable today. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per liter with a fall of Rs. 8.70 and diesel price at Rs. 89.62 with a fall of Rs. 7.05 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.67 per litre with a fall of Rs 9.83 and diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre with a fall of Rs. 7.67. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is at Rs. 102.63 with a fall of Rs. 8.23 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre with a fall of Rs. 6.74



In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 111.35 with a fall of Rs. 9.16 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre with a fall of Rs. 6.90. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre with a fall of Rs. 9.15 paise while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre with a fall of Rs. 6.90 paise.

It is well known that India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.

The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.