Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 20 September 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 20 September 2020: Petrol and diesel prices have remained choppy on Sunday. The state run oil companies have started altering fuel prices from the last week days. Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday are as follows.

As per the today's rates, petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 81.14 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 71.58 with a decline of 25 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.33 and diesel is at Rs. 78.03 with a fall of 25 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.22 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 77.99 with a decrease of 22 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 87.82 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 78.02 with a fall of 25 paise.

Crude oil prices have moved up in the international market with brent crude oil rose by 1.04 percent to $ 40.95 a barrel and WTI crude oil rose by 1.23 percent to $ 38.75 a barrel. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices fluctuate every day with petroleum companies retailers alter prices based on crude oil prices in the international market. Against this background prices may rise one day and may fall another day.