Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 27 September 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 27 September 2020: Petrol and diesel prices have remained steady fir the day while the diesel prices have slashed. The state run oil companies have started altering fuel prices from the last week days due to which the fuel prices have seen a fall in the last week and continuing to decrease. Crude oil prices have moved up in the international market with brent crude oil rose by 1.04 percent to $ 40.95 a barrel and WTI crude oil rose by 1.23 percent to $ 38.75 a barrel.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices fluctuate every day with petroleum companies retailers alter prices based on crude oil prices in the international market. Against this background prices may rise one day and may fall another day.

Petrol and diesel prices on Monday are as follows.

As per the today's rates, petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 81.06 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 70.80 with a decrease of 14 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.25 and diesel is at Rs. 77.20 with 15 paise down.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.14 after a fall of 9 paise from yesterday and the diesel is priced at Rs. 76.27 with a fall of 13 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 87.74 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 77.22 with a decline of 14 paise.



