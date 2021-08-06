Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai remains stable - 06 August 2021

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi continued to remain stable at Rs. 101.84 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 89.87 per litre. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 105.83 per litre and diesel price is at Rs. 97.96 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 102.58 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.39 per litre.



In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 107.83 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97.45 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 105.25 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 95.26 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.