Petrol and diesel prices today left unchanged in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, 09 July 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 9 July 2020: Petrol and Diesel prices left unchanged in metros on Thursday. The prices have been stable at four major cities from the last week or so. However, there are changes in prices at various other cities across the country.

Going by prices, the petrol prices in Hyderabad currently at Rs. 83.49 and diesel is at Rs. 78.69. In the national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices are steady at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 80.53.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 83.71 per litre with 8 paise hike whereas diesel is priced at Rs. 77.80 per litre.

The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices stood at Rs. 87.19 and the diesel prices remained at Rs.78.83.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 83.49 Rs. 78.69 Delhi Rs. 80.43 Rs. 80.53 Chennai Rs. 83.63 Rs. 77.72 Mumbai Rs. 87.19 Rs. 78.83



