Petrol and diesel prices today remain stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 04 September 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 04 September 2020: Petrol and diesel prices in Indian metros have turned stable on Friday, including in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai while the diesel rates today also remain unchanged in all metros. State-owned oil companies had been increasing petrol prices on alternative days.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)'s website, petrol prices in Delhi is holding at Rs. 82.09 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.25 and diesel at Rs. 80.17.



In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 85.04 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.86. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 88.73 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 85.30 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 82.09 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 85.04 Rs. 78.86 Mumbai Rs. 88.73 Rs. 80.11



