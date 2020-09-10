Petrol and diesel prices today remain steady in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 10 September 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 10 September 2020: Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday in Indian metros have fell at all major cities in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai while the diesel rates also remained unchanged in all metros. State-owned oil companies had been fluctuating depending on crude oil prices in global rates.

As per the today's rates, petrol prices in Delhi is holding at Rs. 81.99 per litre with a fall of 9 paise and diesel prices at Rs. 73.05 with 11 paise less. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.21 with a slashed of 9 paise and diesel at Rs. 79.62 with 12 paise fall.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.96 with a fall of 8 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.38 with a fall of ten paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 88.64 with fall of 9 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 79.57 with 12 paise down.