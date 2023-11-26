Live
- Guntur: Case booked against 3 directors of Sangam Dairy
- Ongole: Bishop Council chairman heaps praise on CM
- Ongole: 11 students of Prakasam Engineering College secure placement
- Doubling of rail tracks at Dhone railway station completed
- 'Want batters to destroy bowlers, and Rohit Sharma can do that', says Chris Gayle
- Kurnool DSLA office records inspected
- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to be held in 300 villages in EG
- Vijayawada: Campaign launched against gender-based discrimination
- Mysuru -Kodagu MP Pratap Singh Alters Name for Numerological Reasons
- Ways to Stay True to Your Weight-Loss Journey
Just In
Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 26, 2023
Petrol and Diesel prices today, November 26, 2023: Ptrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 119.49 per litre, and diesel price at Rs. 105.65 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, November 26, 2023: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.66 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 102.65 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 106.31 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 109.67
|Rs. 97.82
|Delhi
|Rs. 96.72
|Rs. 89.62
|Chennai
|Rs. 102.63
|Rs. 94.24
|Mumbai
|Rs. 106.31
|Rs. 97.28
|Bangalore
|Rs. 101.94
|Rs. 87.89