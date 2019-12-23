Petrol continues to remain steady while Diesel hikes slightly on Monday, December 23

The price of petrol is stable for the last six days while the Diesel prices continue to rise as the rate of crude oil has increased. The price of a litre of petrol in Hyderabad remained stable at Rs 79.42 on Monday and diesel prices have increased by 22 paise to Rs 73.05.

Petrol and diesel prices remain the same in Amaravati with Petrol price at Rs.78.98 and Diesel at Rs 72.31 with 21 paise increase. The prices are similar in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam. Petrol prices were stable at Rs.78.61. Diesel prices rose 20 paise to Rs 71.95.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained the same in the national capital of Delhi. Petrol prices continue to be steady at Rs. 74.63. Diesel prices rose by 20 paise to Rs 66.94. The situation is similar in Mumbai, the commercial capital. Petrol prices are stable at Rs.80.29. Diesel prices rose by 22 paise to Rs 70.23.

Crude oil prices have fallen in the international market. Brent crude oil fell 0.06 per cent to $ 66.00 a barrel. WTI crude oil fell 0.22 per cent to $ 60.31 a barrel.

Fuel retailers revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices will vary every day. On the other hand, the petrol and diesel prices differ from company to company be it IOCL, BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum.