Piaggio Vehicles teams up with Hinduja Leyland Finance

Mumbai: Small commercial vehicle maker Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF) for offering retail finance to its customers for vehicle purchase.

The collaboration covers both internal combustion engine powered and electric-run three-wheelers, PVPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Italian auto major Piaggio Group, said.

India's mobility landscape is evolving rapidly. From small entrepreneurs to fleet operators, a new class of owners is emerging, and they need financing that understands their realities, said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

"With this partnership, Piaggio and Hinduja Leyland Finance are bringing together the strength of two brands to make vehicle ownership simpler, faster, and more accessible," he added.

This partnership brings together HFL's expertise in vehicle financing and Piaggio's presence in the three-wheeler segment to help customers acquire and manage their vehicles efficiently, said Sachin Pillai, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Hinduja Leyland Finance.

