Pine Labs IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, Refund and Listing Details
Pine Labs IPO allotment out today, November 12. Check status on Kfintech. IPO subscribed 2.46 times, GMP at ₹1. Listing on November 14.
The Pine Labs IPO allotment will be finalised today, November 12. Investors can check their allotment status on the Kfin Technologies website — [https://ipostatus.kfintech.com](https://ipostatus.kfintech.com).
Subscription Status
The IPO received a good response and was subscribed 2.46 times, according to BSE data.
GMP and Listing Price
The grey market premium (GMP) is ₹1, indicating that the stock may list around ₹222, just ₹1 above the issue price of ₹221.
Refunds and Share Credit
Refunds for investors who didn’t get shares will start on November 13, and allotted shares will be credited to demat accounts the same day.
Listing Date
The Pine Labs IPO listing is scheduled for Friday, November 14, on both BSE and NSE.