Pine Labs IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, Refund and Listing Details

The Pine Labs IPO allotment will be finalised today, November 12. Investors can check their allotment status on the Kfin Technologies website — [https://ipostatus.kfintech.com](https://ipostatus.kfintech.com).

Subscription Status

The IPO received a good response and was subscribed 2.46 times, according to BSE data.

GMP and Listing Price

The grey market premium (GMP) is ₹1, indicating that the stock may list around ₹222, just ₹1 above the issue price of ₹221.

Refunds and Share Credit

Refunds for investors who didn’t get shares will start on November 13, and allotted shares will be credited to demat accounts the same day.

Listing Date

The Pine Labs IPO listing is scheduled for Friday, November 14, on both BSE and NSE.