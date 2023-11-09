Live
PL First Cut – ABB India (ABB) Q3CY23
ABB India (ABB) Q3CY23 Results First Cut – Steller performance; beat on all fronts
Result summary
✳️Sales grew 30.6% YoY to Rs27.7bn (PLe ~Rs25.9bn and consensus estimate of ~Rs26bn), driven by growth across segment.
✳️Motion segment revenue grew 11.2% YoY to Rs9.8bn; Electrification grew 18.3% YoY to Rs10.4bn; Process Automation grew 93.1% YoY to Rs6.8bn; and Robotics grew 105.2% YoY to Rs1.2bn.
✳️EBITDA grew 107.9% YoY to Rs4.4bn (PLe ~Rs3.2bn and consensus estimate of ~Rs3.4bn), with EBITDA margins expanding by 588bps YoY to 15.8% (PLe 12.3% and consensus estimate of 13.1%), driven by lower other expenses as % of sales (14.5% vs 17.5%) and lower employee cost as % of sales (6.4% vs 7.4% YoY).
✳️Operational EBITA margin expanded 95bps YoY to 13%.
✳️Adj. PAT grew ~114.5% YoY to Rs3.6bn (PLe and consensus estimate of ~Rs2.7bn), partially aided by higher other income (up 63.9% YoY to Rs768mn).
✳️Order inflows grew 14% YoY to Rs30bn. Order book stands at Rs80bn as on Q3CY23 (0.8x TTM revenue).
✳️At the CMP, the stock is currently trading at 80x/64.5x/53.8x CY23/24/25E. We have an Accumulate rating on the stock with a TP of Rs5,013.