Live
- CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena, A Symbol Of Tradition And Progress
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Concerns Over Credit Claims In Bharat Ratna Conferment To Karpoori Thakur
- Bajaj Auto Q3 PAT rises to Rs 2,041.88 crore
- Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam Chief Minister Of Corruption Amidst FIR Controversy
- Amit Shah likely to pay two-day visit to Bengal by month-end
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah present at launch of 5 projects announced by filmmaker R Chandru
- Shruti Haasan gets starred in Indo-UK co-production ‘Chennai Story’
- Market volumes to be tepid in truncated week
- Ranbir, Alia, Vicky Kaushal signs Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next; film titled ‘Love & War’
- Indonesia Masters: Lakshya and Kiran advance to second round; Prannoy, Kidambi crashes out
Just In
PL First Cut – DCB Q3FY24 - Core PPoP in-line; lower NII offset by better fees; higher slippages offset by stronger recoveries
PL First Cut – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt LtdDCB Q3FY24-Core PPoP in-line; lower NII offset by better fees; higher...
PL First Cut – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
DCB Q3FY24-Core PPoP in-line; lower NII offset by better fees; higher slippages offset by stronger recoveries
◼️NII was a tad lower at Rs4.74bn (PLe Rs4.81bn) due to lower NIM as loan growth was in-line
◼️NIM was a miss at 3.65% (PLe 3.73%) owing to higher funding cost
◼️Loan growth was in-line at 18.2% YoY while deposit growth was 19.3% YoY (PLe 18.8%).
◼️Other income was higher at Rs1.24bn (PLe 1.1bn) led by better fees; opex was largely in-line at Rs3.86bn.
◼️Core PPoP was broadly as per expectations at Rs1.86bn
◼️Gross slippages were higher at Rs4.28bn (PLe Rs3.75bn), recoveries too were stronger at Rs33.9bn (PLe Rs28.5bn)
◼️GNPA increased QoQ by 7bps to 3.43% although PCR improved QoQ from 63% to 65%
◼️Provisions were Rs410mn (PLe Rs400mn)
◼️PAT was Rs1.27bn (PLe Rs1.24bn) while core PAT was Rs1.08bn (PLe Rs1.09bn)
◼️The stock trades at 0.95x/0.82x on FY25/26E ABV.