  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PL First Cut – Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Q2FY24

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
x

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Highlights

PL First Cut – Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Q2FY24 – Praveen Sahay – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

PL First Cut – Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Q2FY24 – Praveen Sahay – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Greenpanel Industries Ltd._Below estimates on both front : Revenue growth and Margins

Q2FY24 Result First Cut

CMP: Rs335.5| Mcap: Rs42.367bn | BUY

➡️ Revenues de-grew by 12.8% YoY to Rs3.9bn (PLe: Rs4.3bn, 9.6% below) vs 8% below cons. est.: Rs4.2bn)

➡️ Gross margins contracted by 310bps YoY to 55.6%. (PLe: 58.1%)

➡️ EBITDA de-grew by 40.8% YoY to Rs691mn (PLe: Rs908mn, 24% below) EBITDA margin contracted by 780bps YoY to 17.3% (PLe: 21.0% & Cons. est. 18.7%)

➡️ PBT de-grew by 50% YoY to Rs550mn (PLe: Rs720mn, 24% below) vs 2.8% above cons. est.: Rs535mn

➡️ PAT de-grew by 44.5% YoY to Rs410mn (PLe: Rs540mn, 24.1% below) vs 28% above cons. est.: Rs428mn

Segments

➡️ MDF segment reported a revenue of Rs3.56bn down 10.3% YoY.

➡️The volume de-growth was 2.1% YoY at 1,23,615CBM. Reported blended realization of Rs28,679/CBM (down 8.4% YoY) and domestic realisation of Rs32,771/CBM (down 2.3% YoY).

➡️ Plywood segment reported a revenue of Rs431mn down 29.2% YoY.

➡️The volume de-growth was 19.6% YoY at 1.64MSM. Reported realization of Rs263/sqm (down XX% YoY)

➡️EBITDA margins stood at 1.6% vs 7.3% YoY.

➡️Net debt stood at negative Rs1.79bn as on 30th September 2023

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X