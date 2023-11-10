Live
- Tvesa, Avani and Pranavi lead six Indians into final stage of LET Q-School
- ED arrests ex-president of Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank in PMLA case
- CBI busts inter-state fake job & training racket, nabs 3 kingpins
- Delhi Government launched "Diye Jalao-Patakhe Nahi” campaign to combat pollution
- Hyderabad police bans bursting firecrackers in public on Diwali
- I don't practice shots to be technically good but to score runs so that the team can win matches: Virat Kohli
- Gurugram bus fire: Two minors die, toll mounts to four
- IT Dept seizes Rs 75 lakh in Jaipur’s Ganpati Plaza
- Twenty candidates filed 32 nominations in Gadwal constituency
- Mizoram: Over 87% turnout in re-polling at one voting centre
Just In
PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 2QFY24
PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 2QFY24 – Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 2QFY24 – Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
S Chand Ltd | 2QFY24 First Cut | Results below estimates| BUY | TP Rs338 |
✳️Top-line declined 19.6% YoY to Rs380mn (PLe of Rs402mn) versus Rs473mn in 2QFY23 on back of subdued Higher Education segment performance.
✳️Gross profit declined 37.4% YoY to Rs183mn (PLe of Rs253mn) with a GM of 48.1% (PLe 63.0%) as against 61.8% in 2QFY23.
✳️EBITDA loss stood at Rs498mn (PLe EBITDA loss of Rs406mn) as against an EBITDA loss of Rs294mn in 2QFY23.
✳️ Loss for the quarter stood Rs418mn (PLe Loss of Rs385mn) vs a loss of Rs199mn in 2QFY23 due to increased employee and other expenses on back of NCF, and absence of exceptional gain of Rs156mn that prevailed in 2QFY23.
✳️S Chand trades at 13.8x/9.5x our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimate. Our current rating is BUY with a TP of Rs338.