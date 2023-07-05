Live
- Jio Bharat phones new 4G prepaid plans: Price, validity and more
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 05-07-2023
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 5
- PL Stock Report - Hero Motocorp (HMCL IN) - Event Update - Launch of a strong contender in premium space - BUY
- PL Stock Update: HDFCB Q1'24 business update
- It’s not 100 days; 100 international awards for ‘Balagam’
- Official: Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ wraps shoot
- Apple to offer massive battery with iPhone 15 Series: Details
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 05-07-2023
- Hyderabad: Private travel bus creates havoc in Erragadda, four injured
PL Stock Update: HDFCB Q1'24 business update
PL Stock Update: HDFCB Q1’24 business update – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd ♦ Loan growth was weak 0.9% QoQ and...
PL Stock Update: HDFCB Q1’24 business update – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
♦ Loan growth was weak 0.9% QoQ and 15.8% YoY to Rs16.16trn driven.
♦ Retail grew by 4% QoQ and 20% YoY; CRB grew by 2.0% QoQ and 29% YoY. Corporate accretion was 1.0% QoQ and 11.0% YoY.
♦ Relative deposit growth was 1.6% QoQ and 19.2% YoY to Rs19.13trn. While LDR has declined QoQ to 84.4% from 85%.
♦ Retail deposits increased by Rs380bn QoQ and grew 2.5% QoQ and 21.5% YoY.
♦ Wholesale deposits inched up by 2.5% QoQ and 9% YoY
♦ CASA decreased by 2.7% QoQ while retail CASA was up by 2.0% QoQ. CASA ratio declined QoQ to 42.5% from 44.4%.
PL view
♦ Loan growth numbers are lower probably due to focus on the merger. While loan offtake seems to be lower to the system, retail growth was strong at 4% QoQ which is a positive and share of retail is expected to improve this quarter.
♦ Our sense is standalone NIM could be better in Q1FY24 compared to Q4’23 since the base has been calibrated.
♦ Deposit accretion has been in-line with credit offtake although CASA declined of 2.7% QoQ seems to seasonal in nature
♦ At CMP stock is trading at 2.5x core Mar'25 ABV. We have a BUY rating with TP of Rs1925 (3x Mar’25 core ABV).