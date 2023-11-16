Live
- Namibia names 15-man squad for final ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers
- Tunnel collapse: Augur drilling machine gets to work, Union minister V.K. Singh takes stock
- Fear grows for patients inside Gaza hospital, cut off after Israelis arrive
- AAP counters LG Saxena on Kejriwal Govt's steps to curb air pollution in Delhi
- Navi Mumbai to step into Metro train travel era from Friday
- IndiGo expands codeshare horizon, adds Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo to network
- IPS officer's wife, cook fall prey to fake furniture buyer on Quickr app, FIR lodged
- Prof B R Shamanna invited to be a Professor of Eminence at Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research
- Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on conman Sherpuria's plea seeking to quash prosecution complaint
- Search in Al-Shifa Hospital led to laptop with information on hostages: IDF
PL Technical Research: Buy RELIANCE INDS - Medium Term Tech Pick
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
BUY RELIANCE INDS CMP: 2368 TRGT: 2600 SL: 2260 - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK - The stock has indicated multiple positive parameters with a breakout above the falling channel pattern, a move past the long-term trendline resistance zone on the daily chart at 2350 level and also the breach above the significant 50EMA level of 2347 indicating strong bias and anticipating for further fresh upward move. The RSI has indicated a trend reversal from the oversold zone and currently is well placed indicating strength to carry on with the momentum still further ahead from current levels. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of 2600 keeping the stop loss of 2260.