PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - SEQUENT SCIENCE

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

PL TECHNICAL : - STOCK ON RADAR - SEQUENT SCIENCE has made a decent base near the 85 level and currently has improved the bias with momentum pick-up and with the RSI indicator also indicating a reversal, it has made the chart look attractive. With the stock overall in a rising trend after some consolidation, we anticipate a decent rally in the coming days. We suggest buying and accumulating this stock for an upside target of 140 levels, keeping the stop loss of 85.















