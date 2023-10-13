Live
- VUPPC leaders seek CM's support to strengthen VSP
- 9 govt polytechnics in state get NBA recognition
- Jagan Mohan Reddy fully deserved for the name Psycho says Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju
- Will contest election against KCR: Eatala
- Sasan Gir Safari in Gujarat set to open from Oct 16 with upgraded vehicles
- Political advertisements under EC scanner
- KSRTC to ply 350 more buses for Dasara
- Rajasthan polls: BJP leaders on ground to assuage those denied tickets
- PL Report: EcoFlash - A Dance of Optimism Amidst Softening Inflation and Robust Industrial Growth
- PL Stock Report: HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFCAMC IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update - Higher equity share drove better yields - BUY
PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - SEQUENT SCIENCE
PL TECHNICAL : - STOCK ON RADAR - SEQUENT SCIENCE has made a decent base near the 85 level and currently has improved the bias with momentum pick-up and with the RSI indicator also indicating a reversal, it has made the chart look attractive. With the stock overall in a rising trend after some consolidation, we anticipate a decent rally in the coming days. We suggest buying and accumulating this stock for an upside target of 140 levels, keeping the stop loss of 85.
