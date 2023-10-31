  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PL Technical Research: STOCK RADAR:- NAVIN FLUORINE

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
x

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Highlights

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

STOCK RADAR:- NAVIN FLUORINE cmp: 3465, the stock has witnessed a significant erosion from the peak zone of 4950 levels and has arrived near the important support zone at 3350 levels of the 200 period MA on the weekly chart and also near the 38.20% retracement zone of the recent rally on the weekly chart. At current levels, with the RSI hovering near the highly oversold zone, one can expect for some pullback with the overall bias improving only after a decisive breach above 3780 levels is established to bring some conviction for further rise. At the same time, a decisive breach below 3200 zone shall further weaken the trend and can anticipate for further slide.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X