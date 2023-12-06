Live
- Visakha Airport made operational 24/7 for 2 days
- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extend greetings to Revanth Reddy
- Revanth meets Cong top brass in Delhi
- Telangana will reach new heights under Revanth Reddy: Manickam Tagore
- Andhra Pradesh: Trains cancelled along KK line due to landslides near Taida Sivalingapuram
- Apple Faces Potential Triple Challenges in India Due to iPhone USB-C Issue
- Revanth Reddy to visit Parliament house to invite his colleagues
- Congress MLAs undergoing training at Ella hotel
- AP govt. extends the distribution of elderly pension by a day
- Telangana new CM Revanth meets AICC top brass in New Delhi
PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Dec 6
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
