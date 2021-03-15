PLI Scheme: Meity invites applications for the second round of large-scale electronics manufacturing

Union Government has started inviting applications for the second round of large-scale electronics manufacturing under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. PLI focuses on the manufacturing of some electronic components, like semiconductor devices and motherboards among others in India.

The application window for the scheme will remain open till March 31, 2021, which may be further extended, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Ministry of Electronics & IT in a tweet today said, "Meity is inviting applications for the second round of large-scale electronics manufacturing under #PLIScheme. Did you know that the first round of the scheme was open for receiving applications till July 31 which attracted participation from global majors. @Electronics_GoI."







The tenure for the second round of the PLI scheme is for four years and the incentive shall be applicable from April 1, 2021. The first round of the scheme was open for receiving applications till July 31, which attracted participation from global majors like Apple's contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron, Samsung, and some local players Dixon, Lava, Optiemus among others, with the commitment of investment of more than Rs 11,000 crore.

The first round targeted mobile manufacturing with incentives for 20 companies, while the second round has expanded the window for up to 30 eligible companies.

The new guidelines have identified components, discrete semiconductor devices including transistors, diodes etc, passive components including resistors, capacitors, printed circuit board, assembly, ATMP (assembly, testing, marketing and packaging) units as the target for the second round of PLI.

While companies whose projects were approved in the first round of PLI cannot participate in the second round, however, their group companies having minority or non-controlling interest in the applicant companies will be allowed to apply for incentives, according to the new guidelines.