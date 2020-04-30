PM Modi holds a comprehensive meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments

To boost the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a comprehensive meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India. The meeting also focused on promoting local investment.

PM Modi in a tweet said, "Chaired a high-level meeting to discuss ways to boost investment, both international and domestic. Issues relating to India's reform trajectory were also discussed so that growth can be accelerated."

Chaired a high-level meeting to discuss ways to boost investment, both international and domestic. Issues relating to India's reform trajectory were also discussed so that growth can be accelerated. https://t.co/ZZ1xXSGXWN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands/plots/estates in the country and provide necessary financing support.



PM Modi has directed all concerned to take a more proactive approach to handhold the investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary Central and State clearances in a time-bound manner.

Various strategies to bring investments into India in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were discussed. Detailed discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies & be more proactive in attracting investments.

It was also deliberated in the meeting that the reform initiatives undertaken by the various Ministries should continue unabated and the action should be taken in a time-bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede the promotion of investment and industrial growth. The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, the Home Minister, the Minister for Commerce and Industries, and senior officials.