Belagavi session tensions rise as MES, Shiv Sena activists detained; bus services suspended

Belagavi: The winter session in the border city of Belagavi began on a tense note as activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Shiv Sena attempted to stage protests against the Karnataka government, triggering unrest along the inter-state boundary. Despite being in Karnataka, the groups raised pro-Maharashtra and anti-Kannada slogans, leading to a brief but sharp flare-up in the region.

According to officials, MES and Shiv Sena workers had planned to assemble near the Vaccine Depot, a sensitive zone closely monitored during every legislative session. However, the Belagavi district administration imposed strict restrictions and deployed heavy police presence to prevent any mass mobilisation. Protesters reportedly approached the area in small groups, only to be immediately detained.

Some activists shouted what police termed as “anti-national and inflammatory” slogans, while a few staged sit-in protests on the road. Police swiftly detained the demonstrators, refusing to allow any escalation. The situation further intensified when members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) attempted to march towards the Vaccine Depot after learning about the MES protest. They were intercepted midway, resulting in heated arguments between KRV activists and police.

Meanwhile, the unrest was mirrored across the border in Maharashtra. Angered by Karnataka’s clampdown on the MES rally, workers from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena reportedly stopped Karnataka government buses in Kolhapur and pasted “Jai Maharashtra” stickers on them in an act of retaliation. Led by Vijay Devane, the protesters were accused of indulging in vandalism and intimidation.

In response, KRV activists in Athani blocked Maharashtra buses entering Karnataka, writing “Jai Karnataka” on the vehicles as a symbolic counter-action, further heightening tensions.

With the situation deteriorating, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) temporarily suspended all buses travelling to Maharashtra as a precautionary measure. Services to major destinations such as Kolhapur, Pune and Mumbai were halted. Officials confirmed that buses arriving from Maharashtra into Karnataka were also disrupted, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and struggling to find alternative travel options.

Authorities from both states are monitoring the situation as security continues to be tightened in Belagavi ahead of the remaining days of the winter session.