CII Unveils EXCON 2025: South Asia’s Premier Construction Equipment Expo Returns to Bengaluru for its 13th Edition

Bengaluru : Hosted by CII, the 13th edition of EXCON 2025, South Asia’s premier Construction Equipment Exhibition will take place from December 9 to 13, 2025, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.

Since its launch in 2000, EXCON has expanded significantly, now spanning 3.5 million sq. ft. of exhibition space with over 1,250 exhibitors, including 134 international participants from 20 countries. This edition features seven country pavilions representing France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, China and the UK, marking it as one of the largest construction equipment exhibitions globally and the second largest in Asia.

EXCON, originally launched as an exhibition, has grown into a distinguished construction equipment festival that the industry eagerly anticipates every two years. Recognized as a leading platform for the debut of innovative vehicles and technologies, EXCON exemplifies the continued modernization and dynamic growth of India’s construction ecosystem.

Currently ranked as the third largest construction equipment exhibition worldwide, EXCON aims to become the second largest by 2032, underscoring the rapid expansion and importance of India's infrastructure sector. It has been instrumental in accelerating the adoption of advanced technology and modern machinery, driving infrastructure development across the country.

“India is on a historic growth trajectory, aiming to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat vision. Infrastructure will be the backbone of this transformation, with ₹11.21 lakh crore allocated for FY2025-26. Mega projects like Bharatmala, high-speed rail, and Smart Cities under PM Gati Shakti are driving connectivity and urban development at an unprecedented scale,” said R. Mukundan, President Designate, CII and Chairman, EXCON 2025.

“EXCON supports this vision by serving as the largest platform for technology adoption, mechanization, and sustainability in construction. It brings global innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders together to introduce advanced solutions automation, IoT, AI-driven machinery, and green technologies that accelerate project execution and improve competitiveness. Every edition of EXCON sets new benchmarks, ensuring India’s infrastructure ecosystem is future ready. As the nation moves toward its $30 trillion goal, EXCON will continue to empower stakeholders, foster collaboration, and drive modernization, making it the epicenter of India’s infrastructure revolution,” added R. Mukundan.