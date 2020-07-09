PM Modi to deliver the inaugural address on the first day of India Global Week 2020 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today deliver the inaugural address on the first day of India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK. The theme of the three-day virtual conference is 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World.

This address is going to be the first international address of Prime Minister in Corona era.

India Global Week 2020 will have 5000 global participants from 30 nations. 250 global speakers will address the virtual conference in 75 sessions.

PM Modi in a tweet yesterday said, "Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 pm tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID."

Other high profile speakers participating in the event include Union Ministers Dr S. Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India Ken Juster and others.



It will also feature a never seen before the performance "Atmanirbhar Bharat" by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100 birth anniversary concert in tribute to the sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students.

The three-day summit is being held on a virtual platform given restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.