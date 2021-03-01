PM Modi to inaugurate Maritime India Summit-2021 tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Maritime India Summit-2021 tomorrow, i.e. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, through video conferencing. The three-day Summit will be held till March 4, 2021. The three-day Maritime India Summit - 2021 is being organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in.



The Summit will visualize a roadmap for India's Maritime sector for the next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector.



PM Narendra Modi in a tweet today said, "At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd March, the Maritime India Summit would be inaugurated. This Summit brings together key stakeholders from the maritime sector and will play a leading role in furthering the growth of India's maritime economy."







At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd March, the Maritime India Summit would be inaugurated. This Summit brings together key stakeholders from the maritime sector and will play a leading role in furthering the growth of India's maritime economy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021





Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the Summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in the Indian Maritime domain. Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit.

The Virtual Exhibition along with exclusive demo sessions to be held during the event will showcase the latest technology, products and services, as well as help, disseminate knowledge about the latest developments in the maritime sector.



The Virtual Maritime India Summit will host forums to foster interaction between stakeholders through B2B and G2B meetings, special sessions on investment opportunities in India's maritime sector.



The conference will project vast investment opportunities in each of the Indian maritime states and union territories.



Meanwhile, ahead of the three-day summit, Managing director of Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Anoop Kumar Agarwal today said, around 400 MoUs are expected to be signed at the summit.



The Summit will explore the potential business opportunities in the Indian Maritime Sector. It will provide a platform for the development of the Indian Maritime Sector.

