Pokarna Engineered Stone invests Rs 440 cr in its mfg facility in TG

Hyderabad: Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd (PESL), a subsidiary of Pokarna Ltd, and a manufacturer of premium quartz surfaces, on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 440 crore into advancing manufacturing capabilities of its state-of-the-art facility in Mekaguda, Telangana.

With the expansion in place, PESL will be introducing third Bretonstone production line. The new production line is set to be operational by March 2026. The 2nd unit was launched in March 2021.

On the significance of the expansion, Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, PESL, said: “For PESL, growth is not just about increasing capacity, but it is about advancing with purpose. This new chapter empowers us to champion sustainable innovation, creating premium surfaces that honour our commitment to quality and environmental responsibility. With this investment, PESL solidies its position on the global stage.”

Paras Kumar Jain, CEO, PESL, added: “This new Bretonstone line represents world class technology. We are dedicated to producing surfaces that reflect both craftsmanship and conscience, embodying our vision of a brighter and responsible future.