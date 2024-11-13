Live
- AP Police Issues Notices to Director Ram Gopal Varma Over Controversial Social Media Posts
- SC issues norms on demolitions, says violation will result in prosecution
- Maha election officials seize over Rs 500 crores cash, valuables in Assembly polls season
- Government efficiency 'czar' Musk to cut a lot of waste in US govt: Mark Mobius
- Disgruntled CPI-M veteran E.P. Jayarajan denies autobiography claims
- Over 5 lakh elderly above 70 enroll for Ayushman cards; highest from MP, Kerala
- R.G. Kar financial lapses: Illegal medicine purchase under CBI lens
- 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Kashmir Valley
- Amazon Shuts Down Freevee as Prime Video Introduces Ads
- Bengal bypolls: Trinamool leader injured in shootout dies in hospital
Just In
Pokarna Engineered Stone invests Rs 440 cr in its mfg facility in TG
Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd (PESL), a subsidiary of Pokarna Ltd, and a manufacturer of premium quartz surfaces, on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 440 crore into advancing manufacturing capabilities of its state-of-the-art facility in Mekaguda, Telangana.
Hyderabad: Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd (PESL), a subsidiary of Pokarna Ltd, and a manufacturer of premium quartz surfaces, on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 440 crore into advancing manufacturing capabilities of its state-of-the-art facility in Mekaguda, Telangana.
With the expansion in place, PESL will be introducing third Bretonstone production line. The new production line is set to be operational by March 2026. The 2nd unit was launched in March 2021.
On the significance of the expansion, Gautam Chand Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, PESL, said: “For PESL, growth is not just about increasing capacity, but it is about advancing with purpose. This new chapter empowers us to champion sustainable innovation, creating premium surfaces that honour our commitment to quality and environmental responsibility. With this investment, PESL solidies its position on the global stage.”
Paras Kumar Jain, CEO, PESL, added: “This new Bretonstone line represents world class technology. We are dedicated to producing surfaces that reflect both craftsmanship and conscience, embodying our vision of a brighter and responsible future.