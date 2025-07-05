Polyethylene imports on govt radar

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry’s arm DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping probe into the import of polyethylene from Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE following a complaint by Chemicals and Petrochemicals Association of India (CPAI).

The applicant has alleged that the industry is impacted due to the dumped imports of Linear-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE). It is primarily used in raw materials for the plastic processing industry to make a variety of products such as packaging films, profiles, wire and cable.According to the DGTR’s notification, the applicant has provided evidence with respect to the injury suffered by the domestic industry due to the dumped imports.

“The authority hereby initiates an anti-dumping investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of the dumping,” it said. If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of the levy on imports.