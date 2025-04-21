Position sizing key in portfolio building

Investing involves many permutations and combinations. No one strategy always proves right and each works fine for them. While most discussions tend to concentrate on what to buy or sell, the most important decision, however, should be ‘how much’. Position sizing in portfolio building is an important exercise. Though there will be times when a particular stock does extremely well, a multi-bagger, the overall allocation to the portfolio might be so low that its impact would be minimal or insignificant.

This is well established and illustrated in the book, ‘The Lost Billionaires’. In an experiment conducted 61 youngsters (college students of economics and some young professional financiers) were given $25 and asked to bet on a rigged coin at even odds. Each flip, they were told had a 60 per cent chance of coming up heads. They’d time for about 300 tosses, could choose each bet’s size, and would keep their winning up to a cap of $250. This was an excellent deal: simply betting 10 per cent of the remaining pot on each toss had a 94 per cent chance of yielding the maximum pot on each toss had a 94 per cent players’ average payout was just $91, and only a fifth of them hit the cap and 28 per cent managed to lose everything. Position sizing- the process of determining how much capital to allocate to a single investment- is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of portfolio management. A well-structured portfolio not only identifies high-potential stocks but also ensures that winning positions have a meaningful impact on overall returns. One of the biggest regrets investors face is discovering a multi-bagger (a stock that grows several times in value), but realising that its allocation was too small to make a significant difference. This article explores why position sizing matters, how under-allocation can limit portfolio performance, and strategies to optimise allocation for maximum impact. For instance, imagine an investor with a portfolio investment value of Rs10L, allocates Rs10,000 to a small-cap stock, which becomes a 10x bagger (grows 10 times to Rs1L), but the rest of the portfolio grows by say 10 per cent i.e., Rs9.9L by 10 per cent to Rs10.89L. Now, the total portfolio value is Rs11.89L where the absolute gain from multi-bagger is Rs90K. The overall portfolio growth is approx- 19 per cent (1.89L). Though the small-cap stock has delivered a 1,000 per cent return, its smaller allocation has only meant 9 per cent to the total portfolio.

Then there’s a minimal impact rule i.e. 5-25 rule. For a stock to meaningfully impact portfolio returns, it should be at least 5 per cent of the portfolio if it doubles, or 10-15 per cent if it becomes a multi-bagger.

(The author is a partner at ‘Wealocity Analytics’, a Sebi-registered analyst, and could be reached at [email protected])