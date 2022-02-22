Post pandemic, Hyderabad air cargo recovery good in 2021

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited continued to improve in domestic cargo traffic during last year.

With the onset of the pandemic, airports across the country saw their traffic numbers take a hit and Hyderabad Airport was no exception. During early 2021, a nascent recovery from the lows of 2020 was cut short by the second wave of the pandemic that struck the nation during April-May, which had significantly impacted flight connectivity and economic activity.

The pandemic particularly disrupted international flight connectivity and supply chains through restrictions and limitations on movement of flights, people, and goods. Despite these challenges, Hyderabad Airport has been able to rebuild its flight network and cargo connectivity and emerge as a preferred hub for domestic air connectivity for South-Central India region.

Underlining the rising importance of Hyderabad Airport as the hub of choice for both passengers and cargo, the domestic connectivity at Hyderabad Airport expanded to over 65 domestic destinations by end of 2021, as opposed to 55 prior to the COVID outbreak in early 2020.

In 2022, Hyderabad Airport is set to continue the trend, given the key role being played by the city and the airport in the all-important e-commerce supply chains in the country. Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub for e-commerce distribution and supply chain activities, with Hyderabad Airport's own Aerocity being host to the country's largest e-commerce fulfilment centre that serves a massive catchment area across south-central India.