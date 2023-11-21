Live
Poultry India Expo to start in Hyd tomorrow
Hyderabad: Despite challenges across all fronts, Indian poultry industry has grown by leaps and bounds due to automation, strict housekeeping, exacting ventilation, feeding practices and disease control mechanism ministered by responsible and trained farmers. India is the world's second largest egg producer and third biggest chicken producer after China and US.
The automatic feeding systems and egg collection mechanisms have helped the poultry farmers in Telangana in producing world-class products, says Uday Singh Bayas, President of Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers' Association (IPEMA), while announcing the 15th Poultry India Expo – South Asia's biggest poultry event in Hyderabad on Nov 22-24 at HITEX, Hyderabad.
He said that the Indian broiler production is projected to increase by 7 per cent to nearly 6 million tonnes, processed chicken meat demand is projected to grow between 10-21 per cent and layer production is forecast at 125 billion eggs. “The poultry industry is playing a flagship role of being India’s champion to eradicate malnourishment and protein deficiency in the country,” he said.
Speaking about the three-day expo, Uday Singh says, “The event will attract a record 380 companies from India and 45 companies from abroad and is expected to draw over 30,000 business visitors across 32,500 sq m and six exhibition halls. On November 21, the much acclaimed Knowledge Day will shed light on various factors that beset the poultry industry.”