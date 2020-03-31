Power cut to MSMEs in Bhongir IDA

Hyderabad: Even as the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Telangana are reeling under immense financial stress due to lockdown announced by the Centre and State government to fight COVID-19 pandemic, power has been cut to nine industrial units in Bhongir IDA in Bhongir district for non-payment of power charges.

One of the units for which power has been disconnected is an ice cream factory which needs 24X7 power supply.

"Our business has come to standstill due to lockdown. We are worried a lot as we are not in a position to pay salaries to our employees. Today, power has been cut for our ice cream factory.

I have ice cream stock worth Rs 8 lakh in the factory. I don't know what to do now," Ajay, owner of Dairy Ice Creams & Frozen Foods Private Limited, told The Hans India.

His company could not clear a monthly power bill of nearly Rs 2 lakh as his business came to a standstill due to lockdown. "Transco has our deposits amounting to four times of this bill.

Despite that, it has disconnected power supply to my ice cream unit. How long can I run the factory on generators?" he asked. Besides Dairy Ice Creams, power has also been disconnected to Lee Hydraulics & Fasteners, SK Ignitors (India) Private Limited, SSR Industries and several others for non-payment of dues.

When contacted by The Hans India, Ravinder Reddy, ADE Bhongir, Transco, confirmed that power supply has been disconnected to about nine units in Bhongir IDA as the respective companies failed to clear the dues.

"We have instructions from higher ups to disconnect the supply. We have gone ahead and did it. These companies owe over Rs 30 lakh in electricity dues," he said.