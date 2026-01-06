  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

PPL gets injunction against Star Health

  • Created On:  6 Jan 2026 6:36 AM IST
PPL gets injunction against Star Health
X

Hyderabad: Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL India) has prevailed before the Bombay High Court in Phonographic Performance Limited v. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, securing an injunction restraining Star Health from publicly performing or communicating sound recordings assigned to and licensed by PPL India without valid authorisation.

In its recent order in December 2025, the High Court recorded that Star Health, had previously procured public performance licence from PPL India for its previous events. The Court has observed that the earlier licence obtained by Star Health constitutes a prima facie admission of PPL India’s copyright ownership, and their act of not taking a license for the specific event amounts to infringement. Accordingly, the Court granted ad-interim relief preventing further unauthorized use of PPL India’s repertoire.

The Court accepted PPL India’s documentary and video evidence demonstrating the continued public communication of sound recordings at Star Health’s premises, despite the absence of a licence.

Tags

PPL India Copyright CaseBombay High Court InjunctionSound Recording CopyrightStar Health Legal DisputePublic Performance License
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

AP created power sector milestone with True-Down: Minister

AP created power sector milestone with True-Down: Minister

National News

More
Share it
X