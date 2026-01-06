PPL gets injunction against Star Health

Hyderabad: Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL India) has prevailed before the Bombay High Court in Phonographic Performance Limited v. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, securing an injunction restraining Star Health from publicly performing or communicating sound recordings assigned to and licensed by PPL India without valid authorisation.

In its recent order in December 2025, the High Court recorded that Star Health, had previously procured public performance licence from PPL India for its previous events. The Court has observed that the earlier licence obtained by Star Health constitutes a prima facie admission of PPL India’s copyright ownership, and their act of not taking a license for the specific event amounts to infringement. Accordingly, the Court granted ad-interim relief preventing further unauthorized use of PPL India’s repertoire.

The Court accepted PPL India’s documentary and video evidence demonstrating the continued public communication of sound recordings at Star Health’s premises, despite the absence of a licence.