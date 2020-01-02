Praxis Home Retail to expand in Telugu states

Hyderabad: Unabated by the general economic recession, Praxis Home Retail, a part of HomeTown, is looking to spread its wings across both the Telugu states.

"The home business is doing well in Hyderabad thanks to the growingPraxis Home real estate market and so the retail furniture is also doing well," Ch Umamahesh, Regional Head, Operations, AP & Telangana, Hometown, told The Hans India in an interview. Praxis Home Retail in December bagged Special Award from The Hans India as part of The Hans India Retail Ratna Awards-2019.

The brand currently has four showrooms in Hyderabad and one in Visakhapatnam and it plans to open two more showrooms either in Telangana or AP.

"Though many brands are indulging in cost cutting due to economic slowdown, HomeTown is not de-growing since we facilitate our customers with a unique and personalised shopping experience. Our commitment to quality and timeless designs has helped us evolve over the years and it indeed fills us with pride to be the first choice of many," he added.

"HomeTown has tied up with consumer finance firms like Bajaj Finance, IDFC to provide interest free schemes for the benefit of the customers, Umamahesh said, adding "Hometown also offers exciting promotions for customers through the year with exciting discounts and offers on the entire range. We also offer exchange and upgrade promotions twice a year where customers can exchange their old furniture, homeware, electronics and upgrade to new."

A part of the Future Group, HomeTown now has 48 stores across 25 cities in India and has more than 5 million customers. The brand offers best in class customer experience and after sales service like free delivery, same day installation, free service camps, lifetime maintenance of furniture and on time delivery.

Since 2006, HomeTown has grown to over 40 stores across 22 cities. Keeping pace with the tech-savvy world, the brand has maintained a strong web presence with prompt online services.