iQoo to launch Z9x on May 16
Highlights
iQoo, a leading smartphone brand is all set to launch the iQoo Z9x on May 16. Powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform with latest 4nm process technology this device has an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 5.6L.It hostsa 6000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge in a 7.99mm ultra slim design.
The Z9x will come in two color variants representing dynamic energy - Tornado Green and Storm Grey. The iQoo Z9x will be manufactured at vivo's Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer hassle free after-sales service experience to its valued customers, customers can now visit any of the over 670 company owned service centres located across country.
