PRK Hospital, Affordplan tie up to launch health card

Hyderabad: Affordplan Swasth and PRK Hospital have collaborated on a healthcare savings card for Hyderabad residents to make hospital facilities more affordable and accessible to patient families in need.

The Affordplan Swasth card offers customers complete access to all the hospital services at PRK Hospital with financial benefits and a full range of healthcare financing options for their entire family.

Affordplan Swasth is a Yes Bank prepaid card with a digital wallet that enables OPD (Out-patient Department) services, lab tests, purchase of medicines and goal-based EMI savings for all IPD (Inpatient Department) treatments.

Equipped with a chip-enabled card, customers will also enjoy additional benefits in the form of instant cashback, exclusive hospital offers and discounts on preferred brands through the Affordplan Swasth partner tie-ups.

Affordplan Swasth has already partnered with many hospitals in Bangalore and Hyderabad, delivering financial benefits to patients.