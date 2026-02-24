Protection Beyond Insurance: PB Wheels Launches Free Designated Driver Service in Delhi NCR

Gurugram, Feb 24, 2026: PB Wheels, a brand of the PB Fintech Group, has announced the launch of ‘Safe Drive Home’, a complementary driver service aimed at discouraging drunk driving and enhancing road safety, with Delhi NCR as the first phase of rollout. This customer-centric service is available exclusively to its customers. The iniKaKve reflects the company’s growing focus on protecKonled soluKons that address real-world risks faced by Indian motorists. Drunk driving conKnues to be a major contributor to road accidents in India. In 2022, over 10,000 road accidents naKonwide were aRributed to driving under the influence of alcohol. In Delhi, drunk driving violaKons have surged sharply. AuthoriKes recorded more than 22,700 drunk driving cases in 2024, up around 40 percent from the previous year, and approximately 7,700 cases in just the first three months of 2025 alone.

These trends underline the persistent risk that alcohol-impaired driving poses to drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other road users. ‘Safe Drive Home’ aims to reduce this risk by offering customers a simple and responsible alternaKve to driving aXer consuming alcohol. How the Service Works: - Customers can call the 24/7 helpline to book a driver. - PB Wheels captures essenKal details and confirms the appointment instantly. - Appointment informaKon is shared seamlessly with trusted partner drivers via a dedicated dashboard. - A professional driver arrives within a maximum turnaround Kme of 60 minutes. - The driver verifies customer details and safely drives the vehicle to the desired drop-off locaKon.

By removing the need to get behind the wheel, the iniKaKve seeks to reduce accidents before they occur. CommenKng on the launch, Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said, “Drunk driving is one of the most preventable causes of road accidents, yet it con:nues to rise year a;er year. Our focus has always been on protec:on in its truest sense, and we believe we have a responsibility to go beyond insurance and ac:vely enable safer behaviour. ‘Safe Drive Home’ is a small but meaningful step towards making our roads safer by encouraging people to make the right choice when it maCers most.” The launch of ‘Safe Drive Home’ complements PB Wheels’ exisKng service offerings, which also include comprehensive car servicing support. Together, these iniKaKves underline the company’s commitment to building a safer, more responsible motor ecosystem for Indian consumers. About PB Wheels PB Wheels, a brand of PB Fintech group, offers prevenKve and end-to-end car maintenance services for Policybazaar's Motor Insurance customers across India. It provides a comprehensive suite of services, including motor insurance claims facilitaKon, repairs, servicing, prevenKve maintenance, and value-added car care soluKons. This expansion is part of PB Fintech’s larger vision to provide end-to-end support across the car ownership journey through its group companies, from offering the right insurance cover to ensuring that customers’ vehicles are wellmaintained throughout their lifecycle.

The iniKaKve is aimed at enhancing customer experience while also creaKng efficiencies for insurers by reducing claim incidences through Kmely upkeep. Already operaKonal in more than 160 ciKes, PB Wheels has assisted consumers in processing over 20,000 claims worth Rs 30 crore in recent years, building trust through quick, reliable, and transparent turnaround Kmes.