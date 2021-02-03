Punjab National Bank head honcho hails Union Budget

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank MD and CEO CH S S Mallikarjuna Rao welcomed the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2021-22. The budget rightly strikes a reasonable balance between addressing the key pillars of health & well-being, Inclusive Development, Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, apart from laying the path for a robust economy by providing a major infrastructure boost.

The array of measures announced are in line with people as well as market expectations and will go a long way to bring the nation back on track by boosting spending on infrastructure and rural development while fighting the pandemic through health focused measures. As far as the financial sector is concerned, further recapitalization of Rs 20,000 crore for PSBs in the FY 2021-22 is a welcome step, he said.