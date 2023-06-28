Race Energy inaugurated 10,000 sqft battery production facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 28, 2023 – RACEnergy, a deep-tech electric vehicle infrastructure company for battery swapping, proudly inaugurated its 10,000 sq. ft. battery production facility today. Equipped with a 50 MWh battery production plant, it can manufacture 30,000 batteries per annum. This milestone aligns with RACEnergy's goal of targeting 80,000 two and three-wheelers by 2025, representing a significant step towards their target of having 250,000 swappable batteries in circulation in the same timeframe.

As a testament to its commitment to technology excellence, RACEnergy recently obtained the AIS-156 Phase 2 certification for its battery pack, making it the first swappable company to achieve this feat. The certification ensures enhanced performance and improved safety for its battery technology. The new facility will provide a collaborative environment for engineers and designers to push the boundaries of innovation, further developing cutting-edge battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs) and significantly expanding the company's production capacity.